Family Accepts Seven Seals Award For Dr. Shaffer

The late Dr. Keith Shaffer was posthumously awarded the Seven Seals Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in a short ceremony last Wednesday, Jan. 12, on the Batesville Square. ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 and its members promote and enhance employer support for military service in the National Guard and Army Reserves. Dr. Shaffer was chosen for the Seven Seals Award for his years of volunteer work assisting the Mississippi National Guard NCO Association with review of scholarship applications. The Seven Seals Award is the highest of the Patriot Awards given by the ESGR. Taking part in the ceremony were (front, from left) Willa Ales, Susan Trimm (sister of Dr. Shaffer), Sarah Dale Shaffer (wife of Dr. Shaffer), Patricia Ball, (back) Willie Odom, Keith Ales, Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Leroy Matthews, and Dr. David Ball.