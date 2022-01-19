Cougars sweep Holly Springs

The North Panola Lady Cougars ran their winning streak to five games in a row with a 58-46 road victory over Holly Springs last Friday (Jan. 14).

The Cougar boys completed the sweep with a 84-76 win to improve to 17-4 and 5-0 in district play. No individual statistics were provided.

In the girls game, Tyrah Jones led all scorers with 29 points on five three pointers followed by Jykeria Black’s 22 as the Lady Cougars remained undefeated in district play at 5-0 and 14-7 overall.

Kirson Presley added four with Denijhia Thomas finishing with three points.

North Panola will host Rosa Fort on Thursday (Jan. 20) in a district matchup before traveling to Pontotoc next Monday (Jan. 24) and Byhalia next Tuesday (Jan. 25).