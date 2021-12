Randall E. Yancy, 75, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was the husband of Barbara Yancy of Sardis.

Funeral services for Randall will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at First Baptist Church in Sardis with visitation beginning at noon. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

Rev. Mike Jernigan will officiate.