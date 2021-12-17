Green Wave loses pair to Marshall

The North Delta Lady Green Wave lost a heart-breaking district contest to Marshall Academy 40-39 at home Friday. The varsity boys fell to 1-7 on the year with a 52-47 loss to the Patriots in the second game.

After North Delta’s Shelby Boone hit two free throws to tie the game at 39-39 with four seconds remaining, a Marshall player was fouled with no time left on the clock who then proceeded to hit one free throw to win the game.

North Delta, (11-5, 1-1) was led in scoring by Boone with 14 points. Libby Miller added eight while Ellie Gray and Emily Wells provided four points each. Sophie Williams chipped in two points.

No individual stats from the boys game were provided by the school.

North Delta travels to Clarksdale Lee Academy Friday for games beginning at 4 p.m. The Lady Wave will also take on The Regents School of Oxford Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Tunica Academy Shootout.