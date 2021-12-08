Sweet Potato Auction Benefits Civitan Research Center

The employees of Hallmark Ford and Heafner Motors joined members of the Batesville Civitan Club Tuesday morning to accept the box of sweet potatoes the Heafner family won during the annual Civitan Radio Day two weeks ago. Bidding for the box of sweet potatoes was furious as always, but at the end of the event the Heafners won the prized potatoes with a $1,700 offer. In all, the local Civitans raised almost $23,000 with auction ads and radio advertising. One of the beneficiaries of the fundraising was the Civitan International Research Center who were sent a check for $6,000. Because the Civitans made the donation on national Giving Tuesday, a Civitan Club in Chesapeake, VA, matched the donation, and Civitan International provided another match, making the Batesville and Panola County contribution worth $18,000.