College/Pro Roundup

Eriq Kitchen had one tackle in USM’s season-ending 37-17 home win over Florida International.

K.J. Jefferson threw for 262 yards and one touchdown to go with 58 yards rushing as Arkansas (8-4) defeated Missouri 34-17.

D’Jordan Strong posted three tackles in Coastal Carolina’s (10-2) 27-21 overtime win at South Alabama.

Ankerion Gross tallied six points and three rebounds in Pearl River Community College (4-2) 67-63 loss at Delgado, La. CC.

Ally Alford scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds as Mississippi College (4-1) defeated Lane,Tenn. College 64-51.

Ja’Tavion Hicks scored four points in Mississippi Delta’s 80-57 loss at Northwest Mississippi CC.

Darryl Henderson, Jr., rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries and had four receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in the L.A. Rams’ (7-4) 36-28 loss to Green Bay.