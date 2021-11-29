Curlee Fox, age 74, passed away Sunday morning, November 28, 2021, at his home near Courtland, MS.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends at 12:00 P.M. prior to the service. The interment will take place at Forrest Memorial Park.

Curlee was born September 9, 1947 in Clarksdale, MS to the late Marvin Stanley and Evie Peacock Fox. He honorably served six years in the Mississippi National Guard. Curlee was a retired cars salesman of the former Wheels & Deals in Batesville, MS. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter of most game. Curlee enjoyed spending time working in shop. He loved collecting antique farm tools as well. Most of all, Curlee loved spending time with his family and taking care of his dogs, especially his dog, “Zac”.

Curlee’s fond and loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Donna Coleman Fox of Courtland, MS; two sons, Chris Fox of Batesville, MS,. Jackey Fox (Rhonda) of Courtland, MS; brother, Billy R. Fox (Fran) of Clinton, MS and one grandson, Blake Fox.

Along with his parents, Curlee was preceded in death by three sisters, Marilee Thompson, Pat Green, Judy Russell and one brother, Louis Fox.

Any memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice.