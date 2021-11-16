Panola County Jail Log 11/7-14/21

]This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 7

Henry Norris Hudson, 5827 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Nov. 8

Gabriel Andrew Ferguson, 2156 Vassar Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

James Larry Winters, 331 North Forrest Dr., Sardis, charged with trespassing and grand larceny.

Haniyah Avieno Stansberry, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and felony malicious mischief.

Latoya Latrice Fondren, 209 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with possession of child pornography.

Martavious A. Reynolds, 732 Church Hill Rd., Coldwater, arrested on a hold for Panola County Circuit Court.

Nov. 9

Edward Dashaun Ford, 949B Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jameshia S. Jackson, 949B Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Danny Thomas Howard, 203 Latisha St, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Taneille Janae Burgess, 794 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and no driver’s license.

Nov. 10

Michael Joe Porter, Jr., 299 Ball Run Rd., Carthage, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container of alcohol, firearm enhancement penalty, and held on a warrant from Nebraska.

Candace Marie Wilder, 38 East Grand Heights, Memphis, charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, open container, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 824 Smart Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence, speeding, and no driver’s license.

Hannah Michelle Wilkins, 6741 Valley Rd., Meridian, charged with felony shoplifting and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Erika Michelle Dearman, 7850 David Newell Rd., Meridian, charged with felony shoplifting and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Latony Lachele Cole, 65 Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault by threat.

Nov. 11

Xouri O’Bryan Brock, 230 Dunson St., Crowder, charged with DUI (other).

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Darrius Darnell Brooks, 424 Cox St., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Eric Rashad Williams, 5633 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Derek Laverne Horning, 1229 Heafner Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Shannon Clay Holloman, 8751 Idlebrook Cove, Southaven, charged with DUI.

Nov. 12

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with burglary and malicious mischief.

Nov. 13

Malcolm Caleel Nash, 6110 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal and running a red light.

Lonnie Montrell Gilliam, 227 Milam Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and disturbance of a family.

Casey Ann Beard, 224 Court St., Batesville, charged with DUI (third offense), driving with a suspended license, and running a stop sign.

Whitnee Ashton Smith, 215 East St., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal and careless driving.

Nov. 14

Allen Heath Griffin, 2404 Bonner Rd., Enid, charged with shoplifting.

Jatavius D. Keys, 250 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jacob Takota McKee, 151 Nelson Spur Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and expired tag.

Dynasty Domuya Jones, 180 Lafayette St., Charleston, charged with DUI, no seat belt, and no child restraint.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Nov. 15

David Wayne Smith III, 985 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and expired tag.

Jenna Diane Elmore, 175 CR 436, Oxford, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.