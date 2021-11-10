Educators recognized as classroom grant recipients

Recipients of grants for educators in the South Panola School District were recognized at halftime of the Tigers’ football game on Thursday, Oct. 4 at Dunlap Stadium.

The Foundation for Public Education (FPE) was chartered to improve the academic education for the South Panola School District. The goal of the Foundation is to improve student achievement by encouraging educational innovation and providing new and enhanced instructional equipment.

This is accomplished through a variety of activities such as funding grants to teachers for curriculum enrichment programs.

This year, the Foundation opened up the school year with the opportunity for all district certified classrooms to apply for a grant that could potentially be funded within this current school year. Grants go through an approval process that includes blind judging and detailed criteria. This year’s grants total $5,685.88

Kim Noe of South Panola High School. Her grant “A Tisket A Task – It” is described as task- oriented learning stations that focuses on individual student strengths and interests. It is designed to provide instruction in task oriented work systems and organization.

Karen Covington of Batesville Junior High School. Covington’s grant “Cars, Stars & Memoirs: Making Non-Fiction Fun” aims to provide current, high-interest non-fiction books for students.

Jamie Dettor of Pope School. Dettor’s grant “Building up S.T.E.A.M.” focuses on science, technology, math, reading and other skills while using a hands-on approach to learning.

Mary Fly of Pope School. Fly’s grant titled, “Robotics and Beyond” will provide a hands-on learning approach for her students in the areas of science, art, engineering, math, technology, and much more.

In addition to our grant recipients, a teacher’s name was drawn from the recent Foundation membership drive for a prize. This year’s winner for a gift basket was Christy Burnett of Batesville Elementary School.

Photo: Taking part in the halftime recognition of grant recipients at the Tigers’ football game last week were (from left) SPHS principal Jason Matthews, grant recipient Kimberly Noe , foundation member Candy Hopper, grant recipient Karen Covington, foundation member Steven Little, grant recipient Jamie Dettor, Pope principal Dr. Jay Cossey, foundation member Marvin Robinson, grant recipient Mary Fly, foundation member Josh Bright, grant recipient Christy Burnett, and foundation member Cassandra Rudd. (Glennie Pou)