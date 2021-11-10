Batesville Netters Wins State Championships

Two Batesville teams won United States Tennis Association championships representing North Central Mississippi in state competition last week, and will advance to Sectionals in Mobile, AL, Dec. 3-6. Winning the 18 & Over 5.5 division in combo doubles were (from left) Bradi Beard, Jennifer Lowrie, Mandy Alford, Mandy Dunaway, Donna Fullilove, Rebecca Etheridge, Alison Smith, and Nicole Fullilove. Not pictured are Kristi Jones, Alex Hallmark, Pam Beard. Winners of the 40 & Over 6.5 division in combo doubles were (from left) Mandy Alford, Shannon Cohn, Jennifer Lowrie, Ashley Wilkinson, Mandy Dunaway, Rebecca Etheridge, Donna Fullilove, Amanda Overton, and Tracy Goforth. Not pictured is Julia Gantz, Lamonda Stanford, Pam Beard, and Kim Nix. The teams’ match per courts played were amazing. The 5.5 team was 15-0, and the 6.5 team was 13-2. (Contributed)