New Enon Community

By Mary Murphy

I have a massive oak tree standing tall in my yard, telling the story of history gone by. Sometimes standing on the porch I can see my grandfather, tall and red, bare footed, gazing at the sky with a smile on his face.

I ask myself, are we worthy of the challenges of today? He took the challenge like many who have passed on.

We continue to be torn between two worlds, young people and young adults have a careless attitude about work ethics. They live in a microwave world with no staying power.

Listening to many complaints, it is much to do about nothing. We have politicians trying to make a name for themselves by being uncouth.

We teach young people about conflict resolution, who sit high and look low, never to resolve anything?

In this dying world the Lord is still saying to each of us, come unto me.

Many youths of today are standing tall, telling a story of a future far away. They are asking us to wake up for them to begin anew. This time of life begins with fasting and prayer with those who believe.

If we listen to our youths about our climate, we can overcome the tales of the past. We must not continue on a course of disrespect of one another. If not, we will not overcome the trials of this world.