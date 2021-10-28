Panola County champion bulls take top prizes at Junior Angus Show

Champion Mississippi Bred Bull Winner

Patricks D&B Compton K57 won champion Mississippi bred bull at the 2021 Mississippi State Fair Junior Angus Show, Oct. 11 in Jackson. Elizabeth Rone of Courtland (right) owns the January 2020 son of TGM Compton 1738. Another Rone bull, Patricks Money Earned K61, won reserve champion Mississippi bred bull. He is the January 2021 son of GCC Money Earned 852E ET. (Contributed)

Smith Wins Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Bull

ACC Drago won grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2021 Mississippi State Fair Junior Angus Show, Oct. 11 in Jackson. Ashley Smith (right) of Batesville owns the March 2021 son of Silveiras Style 9303. (Contributed)