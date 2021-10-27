Fall concert series wraps up this week

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Staff reports

The last of this year’s Fall Concert Series on the Batesville Square will be this Thursday from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. with Area 51 providing the music. The first two weeks of concerts were well attended with near perfect weather. This week’s weather will be a little cooler, and blankets and coats will be needed to enjoy the entertainment. This week’s event will feature the popular Uno Mas Taco food truck that will be parked on the Square, along with locals vendors selling fried pies, drinks, and other items.

 

