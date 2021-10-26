Norwood Conrad Lee, Jr., 93, of Pope, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

A native of Louisiana, he was the son of Norwood Conrad Lee, Sr. and Minnie Middleton Dumus. Mr. Lee was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War. He loved to fish and enjoyed singing and listening to all genres of music. He was known as a hardworking individual, who shared his kindness with everyone.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his husband, Hubert Sexton of Pope; two sons, Chris Lee of Courtland and Brandon Lee of Charleston; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Lynn Hentz; four sons, Richard Lee, Jonathan Scott Lee, Michael Anthony Lee, and Gary Wayne Lee; one sister, Ruth Orr, and his parents.

