Cranberry Relish Recipe
Published 9:06 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Cranberry Relish
By Robert St. John
12 oz. bag Fresh Cranberries
1/4 cup Shallot, minced
1 cup Madeira Wine
1 /2 cup White sugar
1 /2 cup Brown Sugar
1 /4 cup Orange Juice
1/4 cup Cranberry Juice
2 tsp Cornstarch
2 Tbl Cold Water
Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
Yield:
8-10 servings