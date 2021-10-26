Cranberry Relish Recipe

Cranberry Relish

By Robert St. John

12 oz. bag Fresh Cranberries

1/4 cup Shallot, minced

1 cup Madeira Wine

1 /2 cup White sugar

1 /2 cup Brown Sugar

1 /4 cup Orange Juice

1/4 cup Cranberry Juice

2 tsp Cornstarch

2 Tbl Cold Water

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.

Yield:

8-10 servings