Cranberry Relish Recipe

Published 9:06 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By WordPress.com VIP

Cranberry Relish

By Robert St. John

12 oz. bag       Fresh Cranberries

1/4 cup             Shallot, minced

1 cup               Madeira Wine

1 /2 cup           White sugar

1 /2 cup           Brown Sugar

1 /4 cup           Orange Juice

1/4 cup             Cranberry Juice

2 tsp                Cornstarch

2 Tbl               Cold Water

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.

Yield:

8-10 servings

More News

Thanksgiving Turkeys and Extra Table

Norwood Conrad Lee Jr., 93

College Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs

College/Pro Roundup

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow