The taste of fall — you can share with your dog

(NAPSI)—Now is the time for all things pumpkin: From pumpkin spice lattes and candles to pumpkin patches and carving, there’s something pumpkin for everyone—including your four-legged friends. Now you can share your love of pumpkin with your pooch. Just like us, dogs go crazy over the taste of pumpkin,” says Ronna Krahl, Vice President of Marketing—Companion Pet, Manna Pro Products, maker of Fruitables pet treats. “But what many people don’t realize is that there are also a number of health benefits that come along with the tasty treat.”

The Power of Pumpkin

Pumpkin isn’t just a delicious treat. When fresh, it can be an excellent food for supporting digestive health and weight loss. Pumpkins are 90 percent water, which makes them naturally low-calorie. They’re also rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, which helps promote satiety. The high fiber content coupled with the low calorie content makes pumpkin a terrific food to help your dog cut calories while feeling full.

Why is this so important? Well, according to the Association of Pet Obesity Prevention, 56% of dogs are overweight or obese. Since obesity leads to a decreased quality of life for pets, finding something as effective at supporting weight-loss as pumpkin can have exciting implications.

To that end, Fruitables has canned pumpkin digestive and weight-loss supplements that can help support your pet’s digestive issues or weight-loss journey. The supplements feature fresh pumpkin and vitamins in an easy-to-feed format. Introducing your pets to the power of pumpkin can help them live their best lives.

Share the Love of Pumpkin

With the many benefits associated with feeding pumpkin, you can feel good about giving it to your dog. In fact, pumpkin is so beneficial for dogs that it’s the first ingredient in 18 Fruitables pet products, including canned pumpkin supplements and a variety of dog treats.

“Our unique flavor combinations aren’t just delicious for your dog, but for you and your family too,” adds Krahl. “You can experience the same bold flavors with the Pumpkin Spice Lofthouse-Style Cookies with Yogurt Frosting recipe inspired by the classic Fruitables Greek Vanilla ­Yogurt baked treats.”

Pumpkin Spice Lofthouse-Style Cookies with Yogurt Frosting

Recipe by Stacie Billis

Makes 2 dozen cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 cup unsweetened canned pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon sour cream

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract (optional)

1 cup (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter, room temperature

⅓ cup plain Greek-style yogurt, room temperature

1 tablespoon milk

Scant 1½ cups confectioners sugar, plus more to taste as desired

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside. Add butter and sugar to bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Cream until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg and mix for another minute. Add pumpkin, sour cream, vanilla and almond extracts. Mix until well combined.

Detach the bowl from the mixer. Using a silicone spatula, fold the dough once or twice so all ingredients are well combined and no flour streaks remain. Refrigerate dough for one hour up to overnight.

Prepare the frosting: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, yogurt, milk, and confectioners sugar. Beat until creamy and soft. Refrigerate.

Preheat oven to 350°. Line cookie sheet with parchment. Set it next to work area dusted with flour. Remove chilled cookie dough from refrigerator. With a medium (1½ tablespoon) scoop, divide dough into 24 even portions, rolling each in flour to keep it from sticking. Dust off excess flour. Place as many cookie dough balls on cookie sheet, about 2½ inches apart.

Flour the bottom of a glass and press each ball flat, to about ¾” thickness. Bake for 12 minutes. Let cookies rest on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Transfer to wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining cookie dough balls. Remove frosting from refrigerator about 10-15 minutes before using.

Once cookies have cooled completely, frost each and cover with sprinkles. Serve immediately or store, with wax paper between each cookie, in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

