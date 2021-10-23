Tigers win Homecoming game against DeSoto Central

D’mariun Perteet ran for a season-high 172 yards and two touchdowns as South Panola celebrated homecoming with a 35-6 victory over DeSoto Central Friday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

The Tigers broke open close 14-6 lead in the fourth quarter as Marcus House, Jr. and Khalik Boothe returned interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive series to give South Panola a 28-6 cushion.

Demarion Shaw added the finish score with a three-yard run with 3:25 left in the game.

Julius Pope registered nine tackles for the Tiger defense that limited the Jaguars to 198 total yards offense. Mykel Allen added seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Jalen Kirby provided six stops.

South Panola (7-2, 5-0) can clinch the district championship as they travel to Horn Lake Friday.