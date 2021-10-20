Baglan, Trusty honored posthumously by state Supreme Court

Two Batesville attorneys were part of the 103 members of the Mississippi Bar honored by the state Supreme Court, when it convened on Oct. 12 to recognize the service of Bar members who have died during the past year.

Mississippi Bar President Robert Gibbs noted that the dead included former Gov. William F. Winter, judges and other public officials and many attorneys in private practice. Their service ranged from only eight years to 73 years as a member of the Bar.

“No matter how long they served, they all served and sacrificed for our profession and for that we are eternally indebted,” Gibbs said in his eulogy.

The Batesville attorneys honored were Charlie E. Baglan, who died Aug. 25, 2020, and William E. (Bill) Trusty, who passed away Jan. 12, 2021.

Baglan was born in Greenwood and lived there until graduating high school and started his pre-law degree at Mississippi State University. After obtaining a Bachelor Degree from Mississippi State, he went on to Mississippi College School of Law where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence.

Baglan graduated from law school in 1978, and he became Governor Cliff Finch’s Executive Assistant and later became Gov. Finch’s Chief of Staff as well as Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Criminal Justice Planning (MSAC). Charlie’s duties were multifaceted and he also handled Gov. Finch’s judicial appointments and extradition hearings.

After Finch’s term as governor ended, the two practiced law together in Batesville until Gov. Finch’s death in 1986. Baglan took over the Finch firm and formed a partnership with two other lawyers for a short period of time and he then formed the law firm of Charlie Baglan & Associates and ultimately moved into Batesville’s old post office where he helped many people over the years.

He maintained his law firm while also serving as Justice Court and Municipal Court Judge pro tem for the past five years.

Baglan was recognized in 2015 by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the “10 Best” Attorneys for Mississippi for Client Satisfaction in the Practice Area of Personal Injury Law.

He was a member of the American Bar Association, the Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association, and American Trial Lawyers Association. His greatest joy was watching his bird dogs run in a field trial while riding horseback, and he spent his free time working in the barn and spending time with his horses, dogs, and sportscars.

Trusty was born in Shreveport where he grew up and graduated from Byrd High School. He attended Centenary College of Louisiana before transferring to his beloved Ole Miss, where he received his Bachelor’s degree and his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1967.

During his life, he had many adventures. After law school, he worked for the oil business followed by adjusting claims for insurance companies. When he finally settled in Batesville, he worked with Cliff Finch followed by a law partnership with colleagues.

Trusty became a solo practitioner in 1990 shortly before building his current office. He had many accomplishments in his life, including being a sustaining member of the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association, member of the American and Mississippi Bar, Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, Who’s Who of Practicing Attorneys in 1989, Who’s Who in the National Directory of Executives and Professionals, Extraordinary Sponsor of Legal Education at the University of Mississippi through the Lamar Order, member of the Rotary Club (president in 1985-1986), and he was a member of the Inner Circle wherein he introduced Trent Lott at a luncheon in Washington, D.C.

An avid fan of Ole Miss sports, Trusty was often seen in the stands at football, baseball, and basketball games. His passion was the study of the Holy Bible, and he spent much of his free time preparing lessons for his church and a local jail ministry he carried out for more than 20 years.

“Whether widely known or working in relative obscurity, each of the persons memorialized today shared a belief in and a commitment to the rule of law. Through their embrace of the rule of law, each of them in his or her own way contributed to the betterment of their respective communities,” Presiding Justice Leslie D. King said.

“They were ordinary people of good character, ordinary people committed to improving their community, ordinary people dedicated to serving the needs of their community. Today we honor their character, commitment and service. Because of their character, commitment and service, ours is a better society.”