NW Performing Arts Center has topping out ceremony

Northwest Mississippi Community College President, Dr. Michael J. Heindl (center) poses with Northwest Fine Arts students in front of the construction site of the college’s new Performing Arts Center during a Topping Out ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 15. A separate ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 14, for members of Northwest’s Board of Trustees. The new facility, located on the college’s main campus in Senatobia, will hold classroom space, multiple band and music practice halls, an art gallery, recording/audio studio, and a 1,200-seat performing arts auditorium that will host a variety of acts. The building is on track to be completed in the fall of 2022.