Jennifer S. Weaver, 43

Jennifer S. Weaver, of Rose Bud, Ark., passed away at the age of 43 on Oct. 13, 2021, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Jennifer was born Nov. 10, 1977, to the late H.A. and Linda Aldy Weaver in Batesville. She spent a lot of her time reading and listening to music. Jennifer also had a special love for animals.

The family she leaves behind includes her children, Shannacy Palmer of Rose Bud, AR, Tristen Ellis of Birmingham, and Sklee Weaver of Rose Bud; two brothers, Gary Weaver of West Helena, AR, and Thomas Sawrie of Clinton, AR.