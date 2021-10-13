Community Calendar

Oct. 14

The first of three Main Street Fall Concert Series will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the Honky Tonk Heroes performing at the initial gathering. Some Square Market vendors are also expected to set up booths. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and picnics. Organizers are asking people to observe distancing protocols when finding places to enjoy the evenings. Main Street Batesville has asked people to dress in cowboy and western gear for the first week.

Oct. 23

Black Jack Baptist Church, 32006 Black Jack Rd., will have a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be crafts, Bible stories, games, prizes, a jumbo slide, hayride, pizza, and more. All are cordially invited. Call Cheryl Coleman at 901-849-2620 for more info.

Oct. 23

Hebron Church will have a Fall Festival at 5 p.m. with fun for the whole family. There will be facepainting, games, cornhole, chili & soups, lots of candy, and a costume contest (no scary costumes). Hebron is located at 13388 Ballentine Road. Church pastor is Bro. Jimmy Thornhill.

Oct. 30

Panola Partnership will sponsor Scare on the Square on the Downtown Square from 10 a.m. to noon. Local businesses who want to participate should contact Mamie Avery at 563-3126. There will be costume contests for children of all ages and a morning of family fun. Businesses and organizations will provide candy and other goodies for kids.

Nov. 6

The Oakland Town Market will host its Holiday Market from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Holiday Market is centered around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s décor, ornaments, and gifts. The Market will also include Tablescape Workshops by Mahaley Hames of Oakland. She is known for her creative décor at The Irby House in Oakland. The workshop will share ideas on how to decorate your table for the holidays. It will be presented at 10 a.m. and again at noon.

Nov. 6&7

South Panola High School seniors, mark your calendars Senior composite pictures will be taken. Students will be mailed more information later this fall and given a time slot from Bruckner’s Photography.

Mondays

Free line dance classes every Monday night 6-8 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club. Teacher is Wanda Hardy 662-934-1320 & email is batesvillebootscooters2020@hotmail.com. Also on Facebook. Beginner classes are at 6 p.m. and advanced classes are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesdays

Sponsored by the Batesville Main Street Program, Square Market is held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Downtown Square. Fresh produce, homemade pies, jams, jellies, pickles, and other goods are brought by vendors from across North Mississippi.

Sundays

The Friends of Tishomingo State Park invite you on a guided nature trail hike during weekends in October. The guided walks begin at 2 p.m. on Sundays, October 3, 10, 17, and 24. The guided walks vary from one and one-half miles to three or four miles. There is no cost for this activity although the usual park entrance fee applies. Meet at the swinging bridge at Tishomingo State Park at 2 p.m.