Lynn Marie Hobbs, 71, Senatobia, formerly of Courtland, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence.

She enjoyed working puzzles, reading, knitting, quilting, and watching game shows. She was also a member of Looxahoma Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Lynn Herdt (Chad) of Looxahoma; a son, W.W. Hobbs (Vanessa) of Georgia; brothers, Jerry Norton and Larry Norton (Margie); grandchildren, Austin, Katie, Charlie, and Sadie and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Wayne “Bill” Hobbs and parents, Bill and Marie Norton. Memorials may be sent to West Cancer Center. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Looxahoma Church of Christ.