Batesville Municipal Court 9/8/21

Batesville City Court was held Wednesday, Sept. 8, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding:

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, pleaded guilty to trespassing and malicious mischief with a $745 fine plus $374 in restitution.

James Kelly Gardner, 121 Owens St., Marks, was issued an arrest warrant on two counts of failing to appear.

Lavovika Rydell Hazzard, 705 Mulberry St., Charleston, pleaded not guilty to DUI and was given an Oct. 6 trial date. Hazzard was fined $306 after he pleaded guilty to expired driver’s license and was ordered to serve seven days for a $683 fine.

Michael Jones,105 Stubbs Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and old fines all totaling $1,584.

Aylishia Marshun Kidd, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 plus old fines of $712 and was given a 10 day suspended jail sentence.

Devin Darnell Martin, 4 CR 1020, Abbeville, was credited time served for possession of marijunana.

Robert Tredale Porter, 5211 Nash Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license, no headlights, and no proof of insurance and was fined $942.

Tanya Michelle Potter,101 Tubbs Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417 due in 30 days.

Ashley Dawn Robinson, 101 Tubbs Road, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417 due in 30 days.

Melvin Dewayne Webb, 206 Tubbs Road, Apt. 32, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault, but guilty to no tag, and was fined $227.

Kevin Myers, no address given, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and no tag. His case being bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Jeffrey Young, no address given, made his initial appearance on an aggravated assault charge with a bond set at $10,000 and will return to court Sept. 15 if bail has not been posted. Young’s case will be bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Marquita Junell Ellis, 134 Oakleigh Drive, Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault.

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willa St., Batesville, was found guilty of simple assault and fined $417. Robinson also had new charges of harassment and cyberstalking.

Mondarius Armstead, no address given, had a hold for MDOC on felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a felon with his bond set at $250,000