Property Transfers 8/16-20/21

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Aug. 16 – 20, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Betty Jo Randolph, Lori Watts, Macy McCormack to Thomas and Misty Bryant, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13 and a fractional part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, all in Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Marie Johnson to Alberto Mendoza, 1136 File Road.

Rosie and Harry Smiley to Rachel Summers, Lot 33 of Keating Grove Subdivision.

Kenneth and Denise Bogue to Jason and Matthew Richardson, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Clara Woodall to Clara Woodall, Three parcels in Township 9, Range 5 West.

Salt Creek, L.P. to Delta Car Wash Express, LLC, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brocato Construction Company, Inc. to Delta Car Wash Express, LLC, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joseph Herron to Thomas Gant, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas and Misti Bryant to Barry Simmerman, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13 and of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, both in Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Gary Winters to David Stroud, Part of Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

Sheila Rupert to David Stroud, Part of Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

Tommy Winters to David Stroud, Part of Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

Teresa Ann Webb to David Stroud, Part of Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

Sandy Winters Johnson to David Stroud, Part of Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

Marc Stroud to David Stroud, Part of Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

The Estate of Ralph Keating to 4 W Land Company, L.P., Two parts of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jon Klytta to Charles Crouch and Heather Davis, Tracts of land in Lots 18 and 19 of Sardis Lake Farms.

William Wilson and William Lambert to Roy and Rebecca Simmons, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

John Brasher Revocable Trust to Guy and Dorothy Putman, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Dennis and Delisa Brown to William and Grace Beach, Lot 31 of Sardis Lake Estates.

Debra Leland to Earnest McKinney, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Michael and Jamie Dandridge to Tammie Strickland, Lot 62 of Keating Grove Subdivision.

WT Properties, LLC to Russell and Ida Presley, Part of Lot 1, Block 7.

Clyde Spencer to Bobby and Linda Williams, Lot 85, Section B, Sardis View Subdivision.

Panola Memorial Post No. 4968 to North Central MS Sales & Service, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Cyrus Doyle to Ulysses Wilbourn, Lot 5 of the Washington Subdivision.

Dollie Powell to Connie Hembree, Lot 21 and part of Lot 20, Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Ollie Mae Lewis et al to Freddie Bagwell, A part of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Joe and Deborah Jean Hibbler to K&C Dunn Investments, LLC, Part of Lots 99 and 100, Block 27, Juanita Reservation.

Jesse Faulkner to F.O. James, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Mike Aqraa to Jesse Faulkner, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jesse Faulkner to Phil Anna, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jesse Faulkner to Cynthia Anno, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jesse Faulkner to David Trammell, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Jesse Faulkner to Debra Bowden, A parcel in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Forest Robinson, Mary Collum and Cecilia Forster to Isabella and Travaski Davis, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Mildred Ann McCullar et al to Roy and Darlene Scallorn, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 7, Range 6.

Arthur Garrard to Damian and Rebecca Van Oostendorp, Part of Lot 4 and 5, Block 15.

Michael Saripkin to Dan Woodley, Part of the Northwest corner of Lot 1, Block 20.

Dan Woodley to W.T. Properties, LLC, Part of the Northwest corner of Lot 1, Block 20.