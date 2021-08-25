Property Transfers 8/2-13/21

Property transfers between Aug. 2 – 6, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

James R. Pitcock and Linda B. Pitcock to Anthony and Michelle Capwell, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Pitcock Meat Processing Incorporated to James R. Pitcock and Linda B. Pitcock, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

CT Investments, LLC to Dustin B. Robertson, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Marvin Lee Sullivan to James Danilel Childress, Lots 874 and 875, Section H of Enid Shores, Section 35, Township 10, Range 7.

Carl R. Hawkins to Crystal Denise Griffin, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Jimmie S. Burton and Joanna Burton to Joseph Glenn Herron, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Raymond Aven to Lisa Morehead and Calvin Keith Jones, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Vikki L. Barefoot to Guy Logan and Teresa Logan, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Johnny Tullos and Teresa Tullos to Meghan V. Mason, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

E.C. Butler to Edward Butler, Jr., A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Scarlet Investments, LLC to South Panola School District, Part of Lot 1 of Block 2 of the City of Batesville.

Sandra White Morton Karpinski to Ben Elliott, Lot 5 of Parkway Courts Subdivision.

William J. Turner and Heather D. Turner to Michael Wayne Gray and Tausha Lynn Gray, The South 18.0 feet of Lot 648, Section F, Enid Shores Subdivision; Lots 649 and 650, Section F, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Property transfers between Aug. 9 – 13, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

First Judicial District

Bonnie Sue Marlow Smith to Connie Sue Long and Amy Denney, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Fre Sardis MS Realty, LLC to Sosa Properties, LLC, 200 East Frontage Road, Sardis and Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Second Judicial District

ProTax04, LLC to Kenneth Stull, Part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8, Range 5.

Montgomery and Montgomery, LLC to Larry and Chase Montgomery, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Panola County to Panola Partnership, Inc., A part of the South Half of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Steven and Pamela Pellar to Gregory Pellar, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joe Greene, John Greene and Lillie West to Phil Waldrup, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, both in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

The Barry Wayne Jenkins 2018 Revocable Trust to Latoya Heffner, A part of the East Half of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Glenda Davis to Heafner Properties, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Henrietta Jones Cole to Darlene Cole Keeler, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Forrest Memorial Park to Judy or Steven Tutor, Section 1, 61C, Space 3.

Dean Morris, LLC to Town Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PM1, Lots 6 and 7 of Maxey Subdivision, Block B.

Patsy Long to Shane and Rascha Johnson, Lot 28 of Oakwood Acres Subdivision.

Cynthia Grace Moreland to Walter Lee Robison, Parts of Section 7, 8 and 18, Township 9, Range 6; Part of Sections 17 and 18, Township 9, Range 7.

Albert and Donna Moore to Jeffrey Harwell and Tomie Ashford, A part of the West Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Norma Jean Merriweather to Michael Burdette, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Herbert McCoy to Howard and Teresa Gail Boucher, Lot 2 and part of Lot 1, Campbell Subdivision.

Christopher Brocato to Scot and Wendy Richard, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Martha Lunsford to Linda Sapp, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Sheila Kell to Timothy and Dealona Taylor, Lots 13 and 14 of Sardis Lake Estates.

Angela Lynn Stephenson and Ellen Messer to Robert Berryhill, Lot 14 of Hillcrest Addition to Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

James McGhee to Linda McGhee, A couple of tracts of land in Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Arthur Wilson to Benjamin Wilson, An acre located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

The Alvin and Sandra Atkinson Family Revocable Living Trust to Todd and Sheryl Atkinson, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Betty Jo Randolph, Lori Watts and Macy McCormack to Hayden Renfro, A fractional part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, all in Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

James Smith to Geraldine Windless, Lots 11 and 12, Murphree Road Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Jason and Christy Cothern to Kevin and Vanesia McGee, A couple of tracts in Section 34, Township 7, Range 6.

Howard Lee Davis to Riley Butts, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Annie Reed to Johnnie and Minnie Jean Frost, Part of Lot 9, Block 9, Town of Como.

Cora Mae Cooper to Vanessa Jefferson and Frances Lucas, Fraction of Lot 97, Block 27, Juanita Reservation.

Dana Marie Aldison to William Rippee, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 7, Range 6.

Lynn Thompson to Taylor Investment Partners, LP, Roughly 320 acres in the South Half of Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

On Point, LLC to Kenneth Willingham, Lot 4, Howry Subdivision of Motley Lot.

James Andrew Yelton, Substitute Trustee, to Nathan and Amanda McCarver, A fractional part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter East of Road in Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Mitchell and Celeste Houston to PreShunna Gassion, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Central Property Exchange, LLC to Michael and Jana Klepzig, A part of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.