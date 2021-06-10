June 10, 2021

Drive Thru Job Fair June 15 at Civic Center

By Staff reports

Published 10:03 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Anyone needing employment or interested in seeing what other career opportunities are available shouldn’t miss this Job Fair. More than 40 area industries will be on site for applications and interviews. Dress nice and bring plenty of copies of resumes. Jobs will be offered on site!

 

