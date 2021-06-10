Drive Thru Job Fair June 15 at Civic Center
Anyone needing employment or interested in seeing what other career opportunities are available shouldn’t miss this Job Fair. More than 40 area industries will be on site for applications and interviews. Dress nice and bring plenty of copies of resumes. Jobs will be offered on site!
