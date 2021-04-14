North Delta School Beauty Revue

Students and families of North Delta School enjoyed the annual Beauty Revue held Saturday, April 10, on the Green Wave campus. Chosen Most Beautiful was Kylie Stephens, daughter of Cindy Stephens and Derek Stephens, and Most Handsome was Blaine Sanders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Sanders. Young ladies who were named Top 10 finalists were (from left) Lily Kate Locke, Carly Flautt (3rd alternate), Sadie Gray, Shelby Boone (4th alternate), Anna Katherine Baker (1st alternate), Ivy Gibson, Ashlynn Melton, Ally Alford (2nd alternate), Sydney Talley, and Kate Stephens. (Contributed)