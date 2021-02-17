Northwest eLearning, 2+2 programs earn recognition

Northwest Mississippi Community College is excited to announce that two of its programs have been recognized among the top colleges in the state and nation.

Northwest has landed on Intelligent.com’s “Top 60 Online Colleges” list in a pool of nationwide honorees, specifically named “Best Online College in the South.” The college’s eLearning program was also recognized by the student-focused site last year.

“We are truly elated to have received this award again,” said Phyllis Johnson, dean of eLearning. “During these COVID times with many courses going online, checking for good quality content is so important for the students, instructors and the college. We have some really engaged faculty that put their whole heart into their efforts to make Northwest a success. In order to positively impact students, we engage, equip and empower our faculty to do their job and do it well.”

Northwest also nabbed a spot on Intelligent.com’s “Top 33 Colleges in Mississippi” list, specifically honored as the state’s “Best 2+2 Program.”

According to Intelligent.com, their comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities nationwide. Each college is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings were calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. In the Mississippi honors, Intelligent.com analyzed 55 schools, on a scale of zero to 100, with only 33 schools making the final list.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides, which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.

To learn more, visit Intelligent.com. For more information about Northwest’s programs, visit northwestms.edu.