Edward E. Atkinson, 78, passed away early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.

Services will be scheduled later this week, at which time they will be announced.

Edward was born November 3, 1942 in Memphis to the late Jack and Edna Sharp Atkinson. He was of the Methodist Faith.

Edward faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after five years reaching the rank of Sgt. First Class. He was awarded several medals while serving, which included, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), Meritorious Unit Commendation (Navy).

Edward is survived by his wife, Annice (Rene) Atkinson of Pope; four daughters, Melyssa Victoria (Syssa) Atkinson of Millington, TN, Jacqueline (Honey) Atkinson of George West, TX, Janean (Sugar) Atkinson Harris of San Antonio, TX, and Jennifer Atkinson (Ginger) McKenzie of Orcutt, CA; a sister, Cynthia Atkinson of Brighton, TN; two brothers, Richard and Skip Atkinson, both of Munford, TN; nine grandchildren, Charles Felan, JR, Adam Rabago, Breanna Hernandez, Ciara Harris, Christian Martinez, Jennifer Martinez, Hayden McKenzie, Maliyah Atkinson, Rylee Whitmore; and three great-grandchildren, Alaiana Rabago, Jason Rabago and Luna Hernandez.

Along with his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Edward Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be sent to the Soldiers Angels Program, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 410, San Antonio, TX 78218.