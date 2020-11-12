SP Cross Country has best finishes

The South Panola boys and girls cross-country teams completed their best season in school history at the MHSAA Class 6A State meet Monday, Nov. 2, at Choctaw Trails in Jackson.

The Tigers’ girls team finished in 13th place out of 18 teams that was best in school history.

Tyler Hamby (22:34), Olivia Cole (28:08) and Chanel Butler (28:43) finished with personal best times. Other finishers in the 5k run were: Kaylin Hubbard (23:59), Gabriella Russo (24:08), Samyra Brown (24:12), and Presley Morris (28:16).

On the boys side, the Tigers garnered a 15th place that was also good for the best in school history. Sam Kirkland finished in 25th out of 139 runners with a time of 17:29 for a best finish in school history.

Calvin Cole ran a personal best time of 18:00 with Wray Willis following with a time of 18:53 and Calvin Bishop crossing the tape at 19:49.

Other Tiger runners include: TaDarrian Woodard,(20:13) Matthew Joyner(21:05) and Tracy Williams (23:00)