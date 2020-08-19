Letter to the Editor
Governor made mistake
when he chose sides
Dear Editor,
I am in complete agreement with Mr. Bryant in his letter to you in The Panolian of August 12.
I hope the citizens of Mississippi will remember the flag issue when election time rolls around again. I missed the letter Mr. Bryant referred to.
I think the Governor made a big mistake when he sided with the Elected Officials.
Thurman Stone
s/Batesville
