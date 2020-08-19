August 20, 2020

Letter to the Editor

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Governor made mistake

when he chose sides

Dear Editor,

I am in complete agreement with Mr. Bryant in his letter to you in The Panolian  of August 12.

I hope the citizens of Mississippi will remember the flag issue when election time rolls around again. I missed the letter Mr. Bryant referred to.

I think the Governor made a big mistake when he sided with the Elected Officials.

Thurman Stone

s/Batesville

