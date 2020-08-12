Patricia Annette Manning Bridges, 74, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Health Care in Grenada.

Graveside services were held on Aug. 6, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Patricia was born July 19, 1946 in Oxford, to the late John Barlow and Laverne Keating Manning. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville.

Those Patricia is survived by include her sister, Beth Manning Hightower, of Batesville; two brothers, John Ross Manning, of Batesville, and Edward Boyce Manning (Fran), of Tupelo.; nephew, Clark Manning, of Tupelo; aunt and uncle, Mary and Ralph Keating, of Batesville; and numerous cousins.