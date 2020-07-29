Batesville native Steve Still, 70, passed away in Quebec City, Canada, Friday, July 17, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

A former Batesville police officer, Still was the son of the late J.V. “Buck” and Hortense Hudson Still. Steve was a 1968 graduate of South Panola High School.

He served in the U.S. Army in Korea as military policeman. He earned a B.A. Degree at Ole Miss and would later serve in the Greenville Police Department. He earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Delta State University while later becoming a parole officer in Greenville.

Still also served as security chief for Food Giant in Greenville.

A member of Batesville First United Methodist Church, he was active in the Presbyterian Church in Quebec where he served as greeter and scripture reader.

While still in Batesville, he was a discussion leader for Explorer’s Bible Study and continued to study through that group online while in Quebec.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gravel, of Quebec; two sons, Jonah Still (Martine), of New Orleans, La., and James David (Ellen), of Rosburg, Wash.; two grandchildren, Chloe Still and Liam Nolan; one brother, David Still (Esther), of Tacoma, Wash.; sister-in-law, Mitzi Still, of Batesville; stepdaughters, Gabrielle Robichaud-Gravel (Jimmy Saint-Laurent) and Marie Robichaud-Gravel; and step-grandchildren, Maelie and Emile Saint Laurent; and also numerous Still and Hudson relations in the Batesville area.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kim Still; his sister, Jimmie Carol Still Durr; and his brother, Hudson.

Steve enjoyed writing songs and playing music on his guitar and recently gifted several friends and family with a book of songs/poems written by him.

A local memorial service is planned for Batesville at a later date