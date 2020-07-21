Josephine Olson Christie, 96
Josephine Olson Christie, 96, of Severna Park, Md. (formerly of Sardis, Miss.), passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.She was born to the late Jessie and Willie Olson of Pleasant Grove, Miss., on March 15, 1924. She was valedictorian of her Class of “1942” at Pleasant Grove High School.
She leaves a son, Gary Christie; grandchildren, Andrew and Sophia; and two great- grandchildren, Bentley and Clementine; and her niece, Sherron.
Please send memorials to the local humane shelter of your choosing.
