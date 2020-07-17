Crown expansion adding 60 new jobs

Batesville packaging company Crown Cork and Seal is reopening a manufacturing line to support an increase in demand. The project is creating 60 new jobs.

“In today’s challenging times, job creation has become even more critical to sustaining strong communities and rebuilding local economies,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Crown Cork and Seal’s decision to ramp up production in Batesville and create 60 new jobs for the people of Panola County is a shining example of the company’s commitment to its community and our great state.”

Crown Cork and Seal is a leading supplier of beverage, food and aerosol packaging, metal closures and specialty packaging products. The company’s Batesville facility manufactures five million cans and lids per day for use in the beverage industry.

These manufacturing efficiencies enable the company to produce an additional five million cans per week.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training. Crown Cork and Seal also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“Mississippians are known for being hard workers and taking pride in a job well done, which are prime reasons companies like Crown Cork and Seal choose to grow their operations and create jobs in our state,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “MDA, along with our partners at the Panola Partnership, is proud to support Crown Cork and Seal as the company trains its next generation of employees to ensure its continued growth and success in North Mississippi.”

“Our Partnership put a team together with members from MDA, Northwest Community College, the WIN Job Center and our State Workforce Investment Board to meet with and assist Crown. The expansion of existing industry can be as significant a boost to our economy as recruiting anew industry,” said Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar.

“An existing company’s investment in jobs, training and equipment means that company plans to stick around – there is no bigger compliment to a community than that. It proves to other industries that our community is able to meet today’s manufacturing needs.”

Crown Cork and Seal is currently in the process of hiring for the 60 new jobs.

Mississippi Development Authority is the state’s lead economic and community development agency. MDA focuses on new business recruitment, existing business expansion, workforce training, and tourism promotion.