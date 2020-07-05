Rufus Darial McMinn, 83

Rufus Darial “R.D.” McMinn, age 83, passed away Friday evening, July 3, 2020, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Dr. Paul Middleton will be officiating.

R.D. was born on Sept. 13, 1936, to the late Hubert E. McMinn and Irene Howell McMinn in Panola County. He was a proud and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.

R.D. worked for Fruit of the Loom as a Department Manager for 17 years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. R.D. will be greatly missed by his family, his church family and friends, and community.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his two sons, Dan McMinn of Batesville, and Geary McMinn of Salisbury, NC; a sister, Gerial M. Dunn of Batesville; and two granddaughters, Makayla McMinn of Mooresville, NC, and Natalie Robbins of Batesville.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Earline McMinn.

Donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church in R.D.’s name.