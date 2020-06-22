Obituary – Norman Harris, 94

Norman Harris, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior at Chateau Ridgeland, in Ridgeland, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Norman was born July 13, 1926, in Malvern, Ark., to Cora (Thomason) and Joe Harris. After the death of his mother, he was raised by his older sister, Crele, and her husband, Alphie Meador, of Union.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Susan Harris Wingert; a son, William Gregory Harris; a granddaughter, Kelli Wingert Wallace; and a grandson, Kristopher Leigh Wingert (Heather); and three great-grandchildren, Bela Wallace, Jadyn Wingert, and Owen Harris Wingert.

Norman was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Miriam DuBard Harris; his parents; two sisters, Crele Meador and Lucille Harris; four brothers, Joe Harris, Bruce Harris, Merle Harris, and Virgle Harris; and a grandson-in-law, Jim Wallace.

A small service for the family was held Monday, June 15, at Parkway Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made in Norman’s name to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital/Wahabi Shrine, 41231 I-55 South, Jackson, Mississippi 39212, or call 601-371-7116.