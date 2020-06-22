Obituary – Jessica Lee Turnage, 35

Jessica Lee Turnage, 35, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.

The family celebrated Jessica’s life Thursday, June 18, with a graveside service at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Jessica was born December 4, 1984, to the Doris Black McMinn and the late Duane Turnage in Oxford.

Jessica was somewhat of a cowgirl who enjoyed horseback riding and barrel racing. She also loved to play softball. Jessica had a very giving heart and hopes her gift of donation will help save the lives of others.

Her loving memory will live on through her family which includes her mother, Doris McMinn and her husband David of Batesville; her daughter, Tristen Berryhill of Batesville; three sisters, Sherry Turnage Smith (Eddie) of Pope, Christy Turnage Wiliford of Batesville, and Stephanie Turnage,of Batesville; and a step-brother, Dustin McMinn of Oxford.