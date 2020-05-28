Don’t delay medical care, treatments due to pandemic

By Chris Ware

Panola Medical Center

The safety, health, and well-being of Mississippians in Panola County are always the top priority of healthcare providers. The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us reevaluate how we do any number of activities, and for many patients, that has included delaying or avoiding seeing a physician.

We understand those concerns, which is why we have been working around the clock to ensure you can get safe, reliable, and immediate medical care at Panola Medical Center.

We are concerned as well because we know that delaying or avoiding care or treatment can lead to significant and serious complications or long-term health problems.

The good news is that we are prepared to care for you – whether you are in need of immunizations or emergency medical care. The physicians and healthcare workers at Panola Medical Center have already implemented sanitization practices, rigorous screening procedures, and strict visitor policies to create the safest care and treatment environments for our patients.

Seeking medical care is particularly important for those with pre-existing or chronic conditions, including older adults, who tend to have higher rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic medical conditions.

Putting off regular appointments or emergency care can have a considerably high risk, which could cause irreversible damage. This is also true for children and younger adults in need of emergency care due to traumatic injury or life-threatening circumstances.

The bottom line is that if you need medical care, you can and should visit your local hospital or clinic.

Physicians in clinics and hospitals across the state are prepared to care for Mississippians.

We know our patients trust our medical opinion and value the advice we provide, and this time is no different.

We urge you to visit the clinics or hospital if you need care, and rest assured you will receive the safest, high-quality care you have come to expect from physicians in our hospital and clinics.

Chris Ware is the chief operating officer at Panola Medical Center.