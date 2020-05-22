SEC sports are coming back, starting June 8

By Jake Thompson

Oxford Eagle

The Southeastern Conference will begin its slow return to normal next month.

A vote by all 14 universities’ presidents and chancellors was taken on Friday morning, which will allow voluntary in-person athletic activities to resume on SEC campuses on June 8.

The activities will be under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.

Due to COVID-19, the SEC suspended all athletics activities through May 31. The approved date of June 8 will begin a transition period that will allow student-athletes to gradually adapt to fully training and sports activity after being away from campus for the past two months.

The decision was made under the guidance of SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, which was created in April.

