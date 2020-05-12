Geocaching Kids

ousins (from left) Cory Ware (4), Dacee Campbell (5), and Zoey Ware (6) were visitors last week to The Panolian in search of a box concealed in the shrubbery many years years ago as part of the outdoor recreational activity known as geocaching. Popular in the 1990s, geocaching is the search for hidden boxes that contain small items for swapping and a log book to document visitors. Millions of such boxes are hidden across the world and participants use a mobile device with GPS to track coordinates to locations. Since the pandemic began, The Panolian has noticed an uptick of visitors to the geocache box, many with out-of-state license plates. (Rebecca Alexander)