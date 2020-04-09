Governor issues ban on all outdoor burning

Panola County Emergency Operations Director Daniel Cole said all residents of Batesville and the surrounding towns in the county should be aware of a statewide immediate burn ban issued by Governor Tate Reeves this afternoon.

“This is a complete burn ban with no exceptions,” Cole said. “There can be no outdoor burning for any reason.”

Usually issued when conditions are dry and. hot and implemented when grass fires are likely to get out of control quickly, this burn ban is designed to take response calls to a minimum by local fire departments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the Governor’s proclamation reads:

Whereas, the increase in wildfires in recent weeks has diverted the time and resources of firefighters and Emergency Medical Service professionals from responding to the COVID-19 emergency, and the smoke resulting therefrom poses and additional risk to those Mississippians with respiratory illness; and in consideration of the health and safety of the residents and first responders and the protection of pubic and private property within the State, and in the public interest, all steps should be taken to protect people and property.

The burn ban will be in place until such conditions improve and dangers abate as determined by the State Forester.