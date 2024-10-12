October 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 11:21 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Minnesota Wild taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch October 13 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers
|8 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Seattle Kraken @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.