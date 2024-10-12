October 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Minnesota Wild taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Seattle Kraken @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.