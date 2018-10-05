Dean rushes for 3 TDs in win over Hernando

Janari Dean dodges a Hernando defender on the ground to gain some yards and score for South Panola Thursday night.

The Panolian photo by Glennie Pou

By Brad Greer

Janari Dean ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns as South Panola picked up its first district 1-6A win over the season with a 35-10 victory over Hernando Thursday night.

South Panola (3-5 overall, 1-2 district) led 14-3 at halftime on a pair of Dean’s two-yard scoring runs in the second quarter. The Tigers took the second half kickoff and marched 65 yards on nine plays, capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Anterrio Draper to Dravyn Barksdale with Blaine Ware adding the PAT to give South Panola a 21-3 cushion.

Dean ended his night with a sparkling 46-yard scoring run with 3:46 left in the third quarter to make the score 28-10. Reserve quarterback Bo Williams put the finishing touches on the game with a two-yard scoring run with 1:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

South Panola travels to Tupelo for a Region 1-6A contest next Friday.