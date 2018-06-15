Father/son Fishing

Mac Manning shows off his catch with his dad Bill Manning at the Caravan’s fish pond in Enid. Hosanna Family Worship Center hosted the father/son fishing day last weekend with many father/son duos attending, including step-fathers, fathers-in-law, and church fathers. A good time was had by all.

Photo submitted by Hillari Cobb

