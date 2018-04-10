Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 2

James Wilson Jr., 201 Atkins St., Sardis, had his bond revoked. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jeremy Kendall Ellis, 719 Bethlehem Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Taneshia Jean Young, 206 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 10, Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Latoyaa Latrice Fondren, 202 Jeffries St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 205 Leonard St., Apt. B, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court-failure t pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Portia Nicole Henderson, 126 Patterson St., Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Donna Lee Burns, 220 Oak Dale Ln., Coldwater, has a hold and was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Roosevelt O’Neal Young, 4135 Dunlap Rd., Como, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, no tag, and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 3

Kelly Mallory Mixon, 4639 Robison Rd., Water Valley, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Quentin Adam Welch, 18816 Hwy. 315, Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Anthony Wayne Burson, 1615 CR 51, Myrtle, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lawanda Gale Holcomb, 821 Jr. Johnson Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

David Brooks McPhail, 979 Hwy. 6 West, Oxford, was charged with DUI other, no driver’s license, no insurance, and possession of synthetic marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Angel Malpica Olvera, 1726 Hwy. 315, Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 4

William Whitfield Holly, 380 Hunter Creek, Charleston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, improper equipment, and no tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Jeremiah Sanford, 1050 B Wells Ext., Courtland, was charged with violation of post release on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kevin Andrew Hines, 3670 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation of post release on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

James Jerodney Lee, 216 West St., Batesville, is a state inmate. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tracey Lamon Barksdale, 1732 Terza Rd., Batesville, was charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, no driver’s license, and failure to yield for blue lights. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Vanity Marie Morgan, 7 CR 263, Oxford, was charged with DUI-refusal and careless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 5

Corey Lynn Henderson, 6552 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Keaton Blake Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crenshaw was charged with statutory rape. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jody Steven Clesi, 122 Easton Lagoon, Slidell, is a federal detainee.

Shelby Rae Mothershed, 2988 John Branch Rd., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kayla Renee Giles, 492 Hwy. 4 West, Senatobia, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kaeleigh Ryeanne O’Neal, 492 Hwy. 4 West, Senatobia, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 6

Jesse Alain Moore, 115 File Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license and DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 7

Eric Wayne Parks, 896A Pine Lake Dr., Batesville, was charged with no insruance and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Alisha Helen Lantrip, 19 Harmon Cir., Batesville, had a hold and was charged with felony bad checks, DUI other and false pretenses. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

April 8

Robert Christopher Smith, 223 Pine Ln., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 9

Jody Len Williford, 331 Hwy. 51 North, Batesville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jerry Hilton McCullar, 23110 Hwy. 35 North, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.