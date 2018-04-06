Sheriff: Deputies investigate two store burglaries

By Ashley Crutcher

Panola County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to two separate store burglaries March 26 where suspects stole approximately $1,200 from John Deere and a safe containing $3,865.47 from the Dollar General in Pope.

Deputy Eugene Flowers responded to John Deere in Batesville where he observed the front door glass was shattered. Video surveillance revealed two subjects dressed in dark clothing pulled up to the front door, broke the glass and entered the building.

According to the report, the subjects stole approximately $1,200 worth of property.

Deputies Jeremy Hailey and Cranford responded to Dollar General in Pope where the door had been busted and it appeared as if something was dragged from the store. Deputies noticed the safe had been taken from the store. According to the report, the safe contained $3,865.47.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office received four reports of motor vehicle accidents occurring from March 17 to March 28. No injuries were reported.

A 17-year-old was found in possession of marijuana on Hwy. 51 South.

Panola County Dispatch received approximately 35 calls from Panola County residents requesting the assistance of Sheriff Deputies from March 19 to March 29.

March 19

• Officer Louise Linzy responded to West Pearl St. in reference to a stolen weapon. Upon arrival, the resident reported that two years ago a friend asked her to secure a .38 pistol. The resident advised she noticed the weapon missing on March 15. According to the report, the resident questioned her husband who had recently pawned her jewelry and other items.

March 23

• Deputy Mark Allen was assisting in a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Woodruff and Eureka Rd. when the driver of a small black Chevy advised he did not have a license. “I noticed that he was very nervous,” said Deputy Allen.

Deputy Allen advised both occupants of the vehicle that he would deploy his K9 “Adar” and asked if there was anything in the vehicle.

According to the report, the driver advised there was a marijuana under the front seat. The driver was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search reveal a second bag in the glove compartment containing a green leafy substance known to be marijuana. The passenger was then taken into custody.

• Memphis resident reported to Deputy Chantryce Morris her dad’s residence on Longtown Rd. was broken into while he was in the hospital.

According to the report, a refrigerator, 32” Samsung TV, jewelry, furniture, bedding, dishes, clothing, shoes, and a Dewalt drill set was taken from the residence by the father’s ex-wife.

The resident also reported several damages to the residence.

• Deputy Darryl House responded to Woodruff Rd. where the resident reported he noticed his lawn mower was missing.

• Sherwood Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty his Hi-point gun was missing. The firearm was entered on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

• Southaven Rd. resident reported to Lt. Chuck Tucker his nephew has been fishing on his land on Ballentine Rd. in Sardis after being told not to.

The resident advised he told the suspect to leave and not come back when the suspect stated he would return and poison the pond.

• Laferty Rd. resident reported to Lt. Tucker the suspect was laying on her golf cart when she arrived home.

According to the report, the suspect was advised to stay off of the property.

• Longtown Rd., Sarah resident reported to Deputy Linzy his dog was hit by a black male subject driving an aluminum Olds mobile.

The resident stated the subject hit his dog intentionally and caused the dog to suffer injuries to its side.

The resident advised individuals are constantly throwing rocks at his dogs, who he describes as “harmless”. Deputy Linzy was unable to make contact with the subject.

March 24

• Deputy McLarty responded to a family disturbance on Elbert Smith Rd. where the resident stated her boyfriend got mad, got his gun and left after an argument.

Deputy McLarty spoke with the boyfriend who advised everything was fine. Deputy McLarty took possession of the weapon for safety.

• Baker Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty he had been away from the residence for approximately a month and upon returning noticed it had been broken into.

According to the report, the residence was trashed as someone spray-painted the walls throughout the resident and stole the dryer.

• Hwy. 35 North resident reported to Lt. Tucker his air compressor was stolen from his property.

• Deputy Charles Cranford responded to Van Jones Rd. for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, Deputy Cranford observed a large crowd gathering in the front yard and attempted to calm the dispute.

According to the report, the property owner advised an individual called her a derogatory name and refused to leave the property.

March 25

• Deputy Allen was advised to be on the look-out for a white 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage. According to the report, the female driver had taken the vehicle two weeks prior and failed to return it.

Deputy Allen located the vehicle on Pine Lake Dr. and initiated a traffic stop. The driver’s license came back as a learner’s permit only along with a warrant out of West Helena, Ark. with no extradition.

According to the report, the passenger also has a warrant out of Grenada. The passenger was taken into custody.

The occupants were advised K9 “Adar” would be deployed and a juvenile passenger advised he had two pipes and marijuana. Both juveniles were asked to step out of the vehicle and call their parents.

Deputy Allen located another bag containing a green leafy substance in the rear floor board. The driver was then taken into custody and transported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

• Sullivant Rd. resident reported to Major Barry Thompson his vehicle had caught fire. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The occupants of the vehicle stated they were riding when they began to smell smoke. No injuries were reported.

• Mt. Olivet Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy he and his son got into a verbal and physical altercation where his son threatened to kill him. The resident advised he believes his son is involved in gang activity and drugs.

• Deputy Cranford spoke to a Shiloh Rd. resident who reported his ex-girlfriend has been harassing him by driving up and down his road, watching his residence, coming to his work and calling his boss stating he would not be in to work. The resident advised he wanted to press charges.

• Deputy Linzy responded to Wilson Rd. where the resident reported noticing his cutting torches and propane tank worth approximately $975 was missing. According to the report, a pair of wire pliers were located on the ground where the propane tank was taken.

March 26

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Anderson her son’s four-wheeler was stolen from the residence. According to the report, a neighbor advised four Mexican subjects were seen loading up the four-wheeler on a white truck.

• Deputy Tommy Crutcher spoke to a Tillatobia resident who reported the windows were broken on his blue Chevy Caprice located just off of Hwy. 322. According to the report, the resident stated he and his girlfriend had just broken up when she threatened to bust his windows.

• Wells St., Courtland resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe a German Shepard came into her yard and bit her dog. The owners advised the dog will be placed in a pen.

March 27

• Deputy James Wheatley responded to Patt’s Bluff campground where contact was made with rangers who advised the suspect was arguing with an individual. Deputy Wheatley observed the suspect who appeared to be under the influence.

The suspect was advised to step to the back of the police unit as Deputy Wheatley investigated the scene. According to the report, Deputy Wheatley returned to find the suspect had taken off all of her clothes and put on the deputy’s uniform jacket.

The suspect also pulled out the wiring to the emergency lights on the unit. As Deputy Wheatley transported the suspect to the Panola County Jail, she attempted to kick out the rear window of the police unit.

• Deputy Chris Watson spoke with a Sardis resident who reported she received a call from an individual asking her to take him from Little Caesars in Senatobia to his home in Como.

According to the report, the individual refused to get out of the vehicle upon arriving at his home and pulled the resident from the vehicle and began choking her. The resident advised she ran towards the home and banged on the window. The resident advised it took four people to pull the individual off of her.

• Hwy 35 South resident reported to Deputy Renfroe a middle aged black male was walking up her driveway.

The resident stated she stood up and the suspect turned around and walked away and got into a single cap gold truck and drove off.

The resident advised the next day she returned home to find her carport door open, but advised nothing appeared to be missing.

• Southaven resident reported she went to retrieve her belongings from her former residence on Oakview Dr. in Como and noticed numerous items missing.

The resident managed to record a conversation with the suspect who admitted to taking the items, according to the report.

• Springport Rd. resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams who advised a truck battery was stolen out of a van parked at his residence.

March 28

• Deputy Hailey spoke with a Dummyline Rd. resident who received a call from the alarm company stating the home alarm was activated.

Upon arriving home, the resident noticed the rebel flag was torn down and thrown on the ground. The resident advised there were shoes and clothes that did not belong to the residents. According to the report, the only items missing were clothes.

• Lucious Taylor Rd. resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers her ex-daughter-in-law continues to trespass onto her property.

• Investigator Tyler Mills responded to Hwy. 51 South where a trailer was recovered.

According to the report, the owner allowed an individual to borrow the trailer who later reported the trailer had been stolen and was in the possession of another individual.

The individual in possession of the trailer stated he purchased the trailer from a third individual.