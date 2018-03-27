Obituaries

Jessie Ray Hadorn

Jessie Ray Hadorn, 72, died Friday, March 23, 2018, in Abbeville. Services were held March 25 at Coleman Funeral Home. Burial was held at Abbeville Cemetery.

Mr. Hadorn was born in Memphis, . He retired from Georgia Pacific in 2003 as a grinder operator.

Donations and memorials in honor of Jessie Ray Hadorn may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Scott Rayford Jr.

Scott Rayford Jr., 90, passed away Feb. 20, 2018 in Chicago. Mr. Rayford was born Aug. 4, 1927 to the late Scott and Mary Harris Rayford in Canton. He was affectionately called, “Brother” by his family and loved ones.

He leaves to cherrish his memory, one son, Eddie (Yvette) Roberts; a granddaughter, Shameron “Niki” Hinkle-Barnes, and her son Ray-Jhay, all of Chicago; three sisters, Ruby Mae Young, Aszlean Stanford, both of Batesville; and Ora Lee Green of Sardis; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia M. B. Church in Batesville. Rev. Zannie Leland Jr. will officiate.