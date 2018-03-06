Cougars end historic season at “Big House”

By Ike House

In Mississippi high school basketball most teams that compete for a championship on a yearly basis either have a star with good players around him or the whole team is good as one.

North Panola is the team with a star and a good team but this time around the Cougars just could not get the job done.

For the first time since 1975 the Cougars made a trip to Jackson and faced St. Andrews in a game where mistakes were costly.

St. Andrews 56 – NP 43

The first quarter belonged to the Cougars but it was not by much as the Cougars went into the second quarter up 11-9.

Both teams made some good shots in the quarter. While North Panola was only able to get one three-pointer in the basket, St. Andrews was able to stay in the game with the shooting of shooting guard Flether Clark.

Clark hit three three-pointers that gave them all nine of their points. In the second quarter the Cougars put another 11 points on the board but St. Andrews scored 10.

JaySean Smith was the star for the Cougars in the first half with seven points and the Cougars went into the break up 22-19.

In past games the Cougars have averaged around 35 points a game in the second half but this time they would fall way short of that average.

The third quarter saw the Cougars fall apart with essentially no enegry. They would go on to score nine points falling short of even their first half quarter points.

St. Andrews would not fall asleep in the second half scoring 19 while knocking down nine points from behind the arc.

When the Cougars are being outshot they usually slow down the game and turn it into a half court game to take some of the momentuem from the shooters.

This was not the case this time around as the Cougars were out trasitioned on fast breaks. In the final quarter St. Andrews would go on to score 17 pointswhile the Cougars only scored 12 points.

The Cougars historic season came to an end as they fall short 56-43. Leading the Cougars was Jones with 12 points.

Other scorers were Mario Fenner Jr., 11; Cedquavious Hunter and Smith, seven points each; Zantavious Phillips, six and Sylvonta Oliver, two.