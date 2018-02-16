South Panola comes up short in two games

By Brad Greer

Both South Panola girls and boys basketball teams were looking for some redemption as the Region 2-6A tournament got underway Tuesday at South Panola.

The Lady Tigers were hoping the third time would be the charm as in both regular season meetings with Tupelo had resulted in defeat.

Despite 17 points from leading scorer Marshala Doyle, South Panola now finds itself in a do-or-die situation after falling 56-42 to the Golden Wave.

The Lady Tigers (8-12) faces Oxford today at 4 p.m in the consolation game with the winner advancing to the North State playoffs next week.

South Panola took a quick 5-0 advantage in the early stages on Doyle’s trey and short jumper only to have Tupelo reel off seven straight points to grab a lead they would never relinquish.

Tupelo (20-9) extended its margin to 22-11 at the end of one quarter on the strength of three pointers from Janiah Hinton and Randasia Crayton.

Gracie Holloway kept the Lady Tigers within striking distance with a three pointer to shrink the deficit to 27-20 with 3:46 remaining. The Golden Wave would however close out the half on a 5-2 spurt to lead 32-22 at intermission.

Tupelo kept their double digit lead for the most part intact throughout the second half, leading by as many as 13 points.

South Panola made one final run in the fourth quarter on a Kaniya Ford jumper to make the score 46-39. The Golden Wave would then pull away with four straight free throws and a Halle Traylor layup.

Chole Morgan followed Doyle in the scoring column with eight points. Holloway provided five while Aziyah McGhee and Ford chipped in the four points each. Takyra Webster and Christy Hubbard garnered two points apiece.

South Panola shot 16-of-42 from the floor and 9-of-12 at the free throw line.

Tupelo advanced to the championship game where they will take on Columbus tonight at 7 p.m.

Columbus (boys) – 48

South Panola-15

The No. 3 ranked Falcons had little trouble advancing into the championship game against Oxford with a blowout win over the host team.

South Panola fell behind early and never recovered as leading scorer Kendricus Carlton got into foul trouble late in the second quarter and eventually fouled out at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter with four points.

Deronte Thomas led the Tigers with six points on two three pointers. J’Tavion Hicks added three while Isaac Sturdivant finished with two points.

South Panola (5-11) takes on Tupelo in the consolation game today at 5:30.